Control Emerson’s Touch Thermostat with Siri, Alexa, more at $126.50 (21% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $126.50 shipped. Usually selling for $160, it just dropped to $154 at Best Buy, and is now down the extra $28. Overall you’re saving 21%, with today’s offer coming within $3 of the Amazon low and marking the third-best price to date. HomeKit support steals the show here, offering integration with the rest of your Siri smart home. Alexa and Assistant can also be leveraged for control, alongside a smartphone app. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

A notable option for saving even more while not missing out on too many of the lead deal’s features is with Emerson’s standard Sensi Themostat. This model still rocks Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, but lacks the more modern touchscreen design. But for $101, it’s notably less than the featured model.

If neither of those options do the trick for you, Black Friday pricing is now live for ecobee SmartThermostat at $199, as well as more from $139. While you’re at it, be sure to check out this year’s best of Black Friday deals in the smart home realm.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

