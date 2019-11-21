Samsung Galaxy S10e Smartphone drops to $550 ahead of Black Friday ($200 off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same sale price available at Best Buy, B&H, and Samsung. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer saves you 27%, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and lands at the expected Black Friday pricing. Rocking a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android experience powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. You’ll get access to Android Pie out of the gate, as well as 128GB of storage, wireless PowerShare, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 290 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Keep your new handset scratch-free by using some of your savings on a case. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor cover will run you $11. Or if you’d prefer something a bit more form-fitting, the company’s Liquid Air Armor case is $12. Either option is sure to get the job done for ensuring that the Galaxy S10e still looks its best down the road.

Another great buy for fitness-oriented folks is Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch. It can monitor a wealth of fitness stats, track heart rate, and packs a full week of battery life per charge. Right now the wearable is also on sale for $59, which is down from the usual $100 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

This Samsung Galaxy S10e features an immersive display, sleek in size and packed with power. The incredible, powerful camera and totally reimagined interface do more in less space, with an intelligent battery that’s big enough to share.

