After seeing notable preview back on the 18th, we now have the official GameStop Black Friday ad for 2019. Expanding upon its early online deals, we now have a giant list of doorbusters as well as a series of gift card laden offers that are beating out the competition by at least $25. From some of the best game deals we have tracked thus far to the most notable Switch offers, you’ll definitely want to head below to check out what GameStop has coming next week.

When is Black Friday at GameStop?

As we know from the preview flyer that hit a few days ago, many of GameStop’s online deals will kick-off on November 24th (this weekend) and run right through until December 2nd. But it has now unveiled its official GameStop Black Friday ad today with even more notable offers as well as a series of doorbusters that are only available on the 28th and 29th.

Its brick and mortar stores will be open at 3 PM on November 28th but select doorbuster-only offers will go live on Wednesday night at 9 PM.

Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch have been somewhat underwhelming thus far, but GameStop is about to change that. That previous generation Mario Kart Switch bundle Nintendo unveiled specifically for Black Friday will be available on Thursday and Friday with an extra $25 GameStop gift card thrown in. That’s easily the best deal we have tracked thus far on the holiday bundle.

However, Switch Lite will also be getting the same treatment on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday. It will be full price with an additional $25 GameStop gift card thrown in.

But much like last year, GameStop will be using its gift cards to undercut competition on the PlayStation 4 Pro machine as well. It will be $100 off or $299.99, just like other retailers, but GameStop is adding an extra $25 gift card, with your purchase.

Beyond that, the official GameStop Black Friday ad is filled with notable game deals, many of which are matching or undercutting others. That includes titles across all platforms, Switch games from $15, Playstation hits down at 50% off ($10 each) and just about all the subscription and accessories deals you could ask for. More highlights and the complete ad can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

GameStop Black Friday ad

Source: GameStop

