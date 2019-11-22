Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum drops to new low at $279 ($100 off), more from $229

Amazon is currently offer the iRobot Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Target for $1 more. Usually selling for $380, today’s offer is good for a $101 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust technology, iRobot’s Roomba E5 is said to capture 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles. Plus, thanks to its multi-surface rubber brushes, even pet hair won’t stand in the way of a clean floor. Alexa and Assistant voice control round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more discounts starting at $229.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $229 shipped. Good for 15% in savings, today’s offer is down from the usual $229 going rate and the best we’ve seen since January. This model features a lower-end suction system compared to the lead deal, though you’ll find much of the same smart home functionality. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Amazon is also discounting both of the aforementioned Roomba models when bundled with iRobot’s Virtual Wall Barrier. The Roomba E5 with the accessory will run you $336.15, while the Roomba 675 is down to $287.14. The added virtual barrier makes it easy to fence off certain areas from the robotic vacuum’s path.

If none of these discounts really do it for you, consider this ECOVACS DEEBOT Smart Vacuum instead at $194.50 (Reg. $250). It sports laser-guided mapping to help make cleaning as efficient as possible, and this is actually the vacuum that helps keep my apartment’s floors looking their best.

iRobot Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

The Roomba® e5 Robot Vacuum is packed with performance for powerful pickup. The premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see—and the allergens and dust you don’t. Intelligent sensors guide the robot throughout your home, navigating under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

