Let a robot do the work with ECOVACS’ DEEBOT Smart Vacuum: $194.50 (Reg. $250)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Smart Robot Vacuum for $194.64 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Chewy and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With this robot vacuum, you’ll be able to summon clean floors using iPhone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Thanks to built-in laser mapping, this offering is ready to identify and avoid obstacles throughout your space. It runs up to 100-minutes on a single charge and can automatically dock itself once its job has been finished. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. Find out more information in our hands-on review.

Since the gathered debris will need to go somewhere, consider using today’s savings to pick up an AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Trash Can. It’s currently $49 and manages to deliver that simplehuman look at a much lower cost.

Since we’re on the topic making home easier to maintain, you may want to swing by the two smart thermostat deals we wrangled over the last 24 hours. First up, Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled thermostat is $126.50 and next the Nest E is bundled with the new Mini Speaker for $143.50. You can’t really go wrong with either option, so check both out to see which is a better fit.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

The robotic vacuum cleaner with advanced navigation. Smart Navi^TM 3.0 enables deebot to scan and map your area to your snartphone, for a customizeable cleaning experience. DEEBOT is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. “Alexa, ask DEEBOT to start cleaning!”. Gives you a total hands-off cleaning experience. Founded over 20 years ago, ECOVACS creates home service robotics that make your life easier, smarter, more efficient and connected, enabling you to spend more time on doing what you love.

