Arcade1UP machines up to $150 off: Final Fight, Galaga, Street Fighter, more

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1UP 4-Ft. Galaga Arcade Machine for $149 shipped. Regularly up to $299, today’s deal is as much as $150 in savings, about $50 below our previous mention on these 4-foot machines and the best we can find. It starts at $187 on Amazon, for comparison. Bring the authentic arcade experience to your man cave in a slightly trimmed down, 4-foot form factor. Featuring both Galaga and Galaxian, this unit has a 17-inch color LCD display, authentic arcade controls, coinless operation, vintage-style artwork and “commercial-grade construction.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more arcade deals including Final Fight, Space Invaders and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Holiday Arcade Deals:

If the (near) full-size options above are overkill for you or just won’t fit in your game room, consider a miniature version for the shelf instead. Something like those Tiny Pac-Man Miniature Arcades make for an ideal gamer gift and are a great alternative to the larger options above. It goes for under $13 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

In case you missed it this morning, just about all of the best Black Friday game console deals are now live and we are already seeing a massive selection of holiday pricing on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch games right here. You’ll find the rest of the early discounts in our Black Friday deals hub.

Arcade1UP 4-Ft. Galaga Arcade Machine :

The exact same Galaga game you’ve grown to love can be yours! A 4 foot tall machine with a Riser adding an additional 16 inches, for a total of 5.3 feet! Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade1UP’s Galaga at home arcade machine! Aliens are attacking from space! Use maneuvers and well timed shots to score as many points as you can by taking them out. Careful, they don’t only fire back but they can also take control of your ship. Arcade1UP presents the authentic gameplay you remember with Galaga’s in home arcade cabinet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!