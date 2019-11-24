Arcade1UP machines up to $150 off: Final Fight, Galaga, Street Fighter, more

- Nov. 24th 2019 8:43 am ET

$150 off
0

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1UP 4-Ft. Galaga Arcade Machine for $149 shipped. Regularly up to $299, today’s deal is as much as $150 in savings, about $50 below our previous mention on these 4-foot machines and the best we can find. It starts at $187 on Amazon, for comparison. Bring the authentic arcade experience to your man cave in a slightly trimmed down, 4-foot form factor.  Featuring both Galaga and Galaxian, this unit has a 17-inch color LCD display, authentic arcade controls, coinless operation, vintage-style artwork and “commercial-grade construction.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more arcade deals including Final Fight, Space Invaders and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Holiday Arcade Deals:

If the (near) full-size options above are overkill for you or just won’t fit in your game room, consider a miniature version for the shelf instead. Something like those Tiny Pac-Man Miniature Arcades make for an ideal gamer gift and are a great alternative to the larger options above. It goes for under $13 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

In case you missed it this morning, just about all of the best Black Friday game console deals are now live and we are already seeing a massive selection of holiday pricing on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch games right here. You’ll find the rest of the early discounts in our Black Friday deals hub.

Arcade1UP 4-Ft. Galaga Arcade Machine:

The exact same Galaga game you’ve grown to love can be yours! A 4 foot tall machine with a Riser adding an additional 16 inches, for a total of 5.3 feet! Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade1UP’s Galaga at home arcade machine! Aliens are attacking from space!  Use maneuvers and well timed shots to score as many points as you can by taking them out. Careful, they don’t only fire back but they can also take control of your ship. Arcade1UP presents the authentic gameplay you remember with Galaga’s in home arcade cabinet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$150 off

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard