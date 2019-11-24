While we are still about 4 days away from the massive Thanksgiving shopping event, most of the best early Black Friday game console deals are now live. That includes everything from Sony’s impressive “Only on PlayStation” configuration and the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order bundles, to Glacier white PlayStation Pros and all-digital Xbox machines from $150. Head below for everything.
Early Black Friday Game Deals Live Now!
You’ll find all of the best early Black Friday game console deals from Sony and Microsoft down below as well as some very impressive offers on Nintendo Switch. Be quick if you’re interested here as there’s no way of knowing how long the holiday bundles will stay in stock from your preferred retailer.
(Update 11/24 9:20am): This post has now been updated with new console offers, PS VR bundles, controllers and the SEGA Genesis Mini. Everything is down below.
PlayStation:
- Only On PlayStation Bundle $199 (Reg. $300)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB COD: Modern Warfare $300 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console $299 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Glacier White $300 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Fortnite $200 (Reg. $280+)
- PS4 Pro 1TB Death Stranding Bundle $300 (Reg. $400)
- DualShock 4 Controllers (multiple colors) $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Also at GameStop
- PlayStation Plus 1-year from $43 (Reg. $60)
- PS VR Black Friday Five Game Pack $200 (Reg. $300)
- PS VR Mega Bundle $250 (Reg. $350)
- w/ Blood + Truth & Everybodys Golf Bundle
Xbox:
(Update): Best Buy is now matching on select Xbox One bundles with an extra $30 gift card attached.
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition $150 (Reg. $250)
- Xbox One X NBA 2K20 1TB $350 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S NBA 2K20 1TB $200 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi $200 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi $349 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 $349 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S 1TB $200 (Reg. $350+)
- with 2 Wireless Controllers
- And 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate
- Xbox one Wireless Controller (multiple colors) $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Also at GameStop
- Wireless Controller Gears 5 Kait-Diaz $39 (Reg. $75)
- Wireless Controller Fortnite $39 (Reg. $65)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership $27 (Reg. $45)
- Or $25 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch:
- Nintendo Switch bundles from $260
- With Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon, more
- Nintendo Switch + Spyro Reignited $290 (Reg. $340)
- PDP GameCube Wired Fight Pad Pro $18 (Reg. $25)
More/Other:
- SEGA Genesis Mini Console $50 (Reg. $80)
