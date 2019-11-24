Best early Black Friday game deals: God of War, Spider-Man, KH III, HZD, more

In today’s best game deals, after seeing many of the best Thanksgiving console and controller deals go live this morning, we are now tracking a large collection of Black Friday PS4 and Xbox game deals. While there are some Nintendo Switch titles, it looks like most of the best options are being held off until next week. One standout, among the many, is God of War for $9.99. Regularly $20, this is your chance to jump in to one of the best PS4 games at well under its original $60 price tag and about 50% below the going rate. But you’ll definitely want to head below for the rest of today’s early Black Friday game deals including Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, SEGA Genesis Classic, Kingdom Hearts III and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More early Black Friday game deals:
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $15 (Reg. $40)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $40)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- FIFA 20 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- NBA 2K20 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Matched via PSN on PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands: GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $26 (Reg. $80+)
- Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live up to 65% off
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $39 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more
Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!
Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live: Hundreds of titles up to 65% off
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!