Best early Black Friday game deals: God of War, Spider-Man, KH III, HZD, more

- Nov. 24th 2019 7:16 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, after seeing many of the best Thanksgiving console and controller deals go live this morning, we are now tracking a large collection of Black Friday PS4 and Xbox game deals. While there are some Nintendo Switch titles, it looks like most of the best options are being held off until next week. One standout, among the many, is God of War for $9.99. Regularly $20, this is your chance to jump in to one of the best PS4 games at well under its original $60 price tag and about 50% below the going rate. But you’ll definitely want to head below for the rest of today’s early Black Friday game deals including Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, SEGA Genesis Classic, Kingdom Hearts III and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More early Black Friday game deals:

Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more

Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!

Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live: Hundreds of titles up to 65% off

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Black Friday 2019

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard