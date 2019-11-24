Elgato Stream Deck XL gets first price cut to $200 (Save $50), more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you 20%, and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring 15 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of its features make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators and professionals alike. Note: Shipping at Amazon has been delayed a few days. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 830 customers. More below.

We’re also seeing the standard Elgato Stream Deck on sale for $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. In both cases, you’re looking at $30 discounts from the going rate and the lowest offers we’ve seen in 2019. Much the lead deal, you’ll get access to plenty of tools for streamlining your gaming or streaming setup. This model only rocks ten of the programable keys, down from the 15 included on the XL version. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

