Razer Black Friday deals from $10: Razer Phone 2 $300, Chroma accessories, more

Black Friday pricing has arrived on Razer’s lastest devices, gaming accessories, and more. Headlining is the Razer Phone 2 for $299.99 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and our Prime Day mention, as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 64GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it features Android Pie as well. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more Razer deals.

Other notable Razer Black Friday deals include:

Razer Phone 2 features:

120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD 5. 72-Inch display: the fastest mobile gaming display, Now brighter

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845: with a custom vapor chamber cooling system

Dual front-facing stereo speakers: featuring Dolby Atomos and a THX Certified DAC

Wireless fast charging: with large internal 4, 000 mAh battery

Netflix ready: view content in HDR and Dolby digital Plus 5. 1

Storage: 8GB RAM/ 64GB storage + Micro SD slot (up to 2TB)

