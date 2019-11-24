Razer Black Friday deals from $10: Razer Phone 2 $300, Chroma accessories, more

- Nov. 24th 2019 8:53 am ET

0

Black Friday pricing has arrived on Razer’s lastest devices, gaming accessories, and more. Headlining is the Razer Phone 2 for $299.99 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and our Prime Day mention, as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 64GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it features Android Pie as well. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more Razer deals.

Other notable Razer Black Friday deals include:

You’ll find even more Black Friday gaming deals in our roundup earlier this morning, and for those after additional Android offers, be sure to check out these Google Pixel deals.

Razer Phone 2 features:

  • 120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD 5. 72-Inch display: the fastest mobile gaming display, Now brighter
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845: with a custom vapor chamber cooling system
  • Dual front-facing stereo speakers: featuring Dolby Atomos and a THX Certified DAC
  • Wireless fast charging: with large internal 4, 000 mAh battery
  • Netflix ready: view content in HDR and Dolby digital Plus 5. 1
  • Storage: 8GB RAM/ 64GB storage + Micro SD slot (up to 2TB)

