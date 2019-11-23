New Ring doorbell lows strike: Video 2 $110, Pro $140, Original $58, more

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $109.95 shipped when coupon code ALT20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $89 off the typical rate, a $20 savings compared to Amazon current sale price, and is the lowest offer we have tracked. I’ve owned two of these video doorbells for years and haven’t been let down by them yet. My favorite feature is that it is operated using a battery, making installation dead-simple and allowing me to place it wherever I like. Not only do I receive notifications when the bell is pressed, I’m also able to get motion-based alerts too. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring doorbells on sale.

More Ring doorbells on sale:

If you opt for either Peephole or Ring 2, I highly recommend picking up an extra battery pack for $29. This ensures that you can always have one charged up and ready to go so you aren’t caught off guard when the battery dies, helping prevent hours of down time.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!