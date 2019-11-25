We’re not even to Black Friday yet, but Amazon is already talking about Cyber Monday. Today the online giant announced a preview of its Cyber Monday deals, promising a “special day when customers can find incredible deals in every department, all day long.” So basically, a typical day here at 9to5Toys. Amazon will be running back some of its most-anticipated deals from Black Friday on Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, and more. But there will also be expansive markdowns on home theater audio and TVs, alongside deals on Google Pixel, Adobe software, and SanDisk storage. You can find the full details on this year’s Amazon Cyber Monday event down below.

Amazon runs back Black Friday deals on Cyber Monday

To no one’s surprise, Amazon will be offering many of its most popular in-house devices on sale for Cyber Monday. In fact, nearly all of the prices will be the same as Black Friday. So if you happen to miss out on any deals this week, you’ll get another chance during the Amazon Cyber Monday event. Deals will begin to roll out on November 30th and go through December 2nd. Here’s a look at a few notable offers:

Tech, home goods, and more on sale too

As you’d expect, Amazon is slated to roll out deals on products outside its own ecosystem as well. Amazon will be featuring notable price drops on headphones from Bose, Sony, and other top brands, alongside deals on Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, and Adobe software. Of course, there will also be the usual smattering of prices drops on TVs too.

Toy deals will continue to be readily available with some of the biggest names in the game seeing price drops. Here are a few of our top picks:

The same can be said for home improvement and home goods, which will includes DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, iRobot, and many more. All of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals can be found on this landing page throughout this coming weekend.

