Black Friday comes early for August’s Smart Lock Pro, now $150 (Reg. $200)

- Nov. 25th 2019 6:26 pm ET

Get this deal
$200+ $150
0

PC Richard and Sons is offering the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $149.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its around $200 going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by over $10, and is a match for what we’re expecting it to fall to for Black Friday. August’s Smart Lock Pro is the perfect smart home upgrade to enhance your security. As a HomeKit-compatible product, this lock packs support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch HomeKit capabilities to save quite a bit. The August Home Smart Lock 3rd Generation is under $100 shipped at Amazon. It still offers Alexa and Assistant voice control, however, giving you easy voice commands.

Don’t miss our best of Black Friday smart home gear which rounds up some of the best deals around from every retailer.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$200+ $150

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Black Friday 2019 August PC Richard & Son

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide