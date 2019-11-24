Logitech’s multi-device wireless keyboard with FLOW is $45 (Reg. $60)

- Nov. 24th 2019 8:24 am ET

Amazon offers the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Originally $80, today’s deal drops to a match of the Amazon all-time low at $15 off the regular going rate. Logitech’s K780 is a stellar option for users with multiple devices in their setups. Change from an iPad to Mac, iPhone and more with just the press of a button. The included stand makes propping up your iPad and more pretty easy. Logitech’s FLOW feature allows users to transfer copy and pasted content between devices as well, bringing a whole new level of functionality to your setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Logitech keyboard deals can be found below.

Looking to save further but still enjoy multi-device capabilities? Amazon has the K380 Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for $29.99. You’ll miss out on the included device tray, but you’ll find an even smaller footprint here. It offers the same three-device connectivity as the lead deal above. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

Those hoping to pair their iPad Pro may want to consider Logitech’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $99. It’s currently marked down from $130 and at a new Amazon all-time low.

Logitech K780 Keyboard features:

  • Multi-device wireless keyboard: Beautiful type-on-everything keyboard with easy switching between three devices, including any computer, tablet and smartphone
  • Logitech FLOW cross-computer typing: Use as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers
  • Comfortable typing: Full size, fully equipped keyboard with large, quiet keys and convenient number pad
  • Integrated phone and tablet stand: Holds your devices at the perfect angle to type and read

