Instant Pot’s app-controlled Wi-Fi Multi-Cooker now $90 (Reg. $150) + more

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal is $60 in savings, matching the Prime Day 2019 pricing and is the best we can find. For comparison, Target is offering this one for $120 in its early Black Friday sale. This is the 6-quart Wi-Fi model that can be controlled via your smartphone, or via Alexa if you have a compatible device. It has 13 cooking modes and replaces up to 8 small kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute/searing, steamer, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 11/25 3:15pm):

While we are expecting the basic Instant Pot cooker to start at $49 shipped on Black Friday (it was picked as one of our favorite upcoming deals), today’s offer on the lead deal appears to be matching the expected upcoming price. You also won’t get the Wi-Fi and app control on the aforementioned models. You could opt for a basic slow cooker for less, but it won’t provide nearly as much versatility in the kitchen as one of these multi-cookers. We also spotted some notable deals on Crock-Pot multi cookers too:

Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide and Black Friday 2019 deals hub for even more. While there will certainly be loads of new deals later this week, we are already seeing a massive selection of holiday offers live right now.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

REPLACES UP TO 8 KITCHEN APPLIANCES: Combines 8 kitchen appliances in 1 with 13 smart programs to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute/searing, steam, and keep warm.

CONSISTENTLY GREAT RESULTS: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.

ALEXA and WIFI ENABLED: Control in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. You’ll have access to 1, 000+ pre-programmed scripted recipes as well as have the ability to verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!