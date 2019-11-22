While we’re expecting to see the entire roster of Alexa speakers discounted next week, Amazon’s Black Friday pricing has now gone live on a selection of Echo devices headlined by the Echo Link Amp at $239.99 shipped. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low as well. Echo Link Amp allows you to upgrade an existing pair of hi-fi speakers with the same multi-room audio, voice control compatibility, and other features native to Alexa devices. Not only can it dish out 60W of power to connected speakers, but you’ll find a variety of inputs ranging from optical and coaxial RCA to speaker L/R binding posts and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for deals on Echo Dot and more.

Update: Amazon is now also offering a three-pack of its latest generation Echo Dot for $64.97 shipped when you’ve added three to your cart and code DOT3PACK has been applied at checkout. Usually picking up all three would run you $105 right now, or up to $150 when not on sale. Today’s offer equates to $21.50 per Echo Dot, which is $0.50 under what we’re expecting to see throughout Black Friday. So if you’re looking to expand your Alexa setup with more than a single smart speaker and want to skip the holiday shopping madness, now is your chance. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 74,000 customers.

For those that don’t need the amplifier functionality from the main deal, you can also score the Echo Link for $169.99 shipped at Amazon, down from $200. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low and the first time we’ve seen it on sale. Specs are pretty similar here to the Link Amp, though you’ll have to supply your own means of powering connected speakers. Rated 4+ stars from 56%.

Lastly, Amazon is offering Echo Sub on sale for $109.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $130, with today’s offer slashing 15% off and marking the very first price cut since its debut. Those who find their Alexa audio setup to be missing the added punch of deep bass with see Echo Sub as a must-have add-on. It features 100W of bass output through a six-inch woofer and pairs with the existing Echo device lineup. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Don’t forget you can get a head start on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, as right now we’re seeing its lineups of Fire tablets and Kindles on sale from $60.

