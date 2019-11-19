Now that we have our hands on most of this year’s ads, it’s time to looks at the best Black Friday Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and Vitamix deals, among many others. This year is shaping up to be a memorable one in the kitchen and small appliance category with new all-time lows on some of the most popular gear out there. Head below for a closer look.

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals:

As you likely expected, the popular multi-cookers will be among the most sought-after home goods on sale this year. So it’s only fitting we breakdown some of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals we have tracked thus far. Considering most of the biggest retailers have already dropped this year’s ads, we now have a reasonably good idea of what to expect.

The standard model Instant Pot DUO60, not to be confused with the updated Duo Nova, will be dropping down to as low as $49 at Walmart. Currently listed at $79 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $50, this is easily one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals we are expecting.

Another notable Instant Pot deal to watch out for will be Target’s offer on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart 7-in-1 model with the updated one-touch easy-seal lid. Regularly $100 at Amazon and elsewhere, it will drop to $65 at Target for the Black Friday festivities.

You’ll find a few more notable Instant Pot offers we spotted from this year’s Black Friday ads below. But keep in mind, Amazon is quite vague when it comes to Instant Pot deals, so many of these offers will likely get matched or even topped throughout next week.

KitchenAid Mixers:

Outside of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals, KitchenAid will be another hot ticket brand. Its gorgeous vintage-style stand mixers will be seeing some massive discounts for Thanksgiving this year. One notable offer we spotted was on KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer at both Target and Best Buy. Regularly $400 or more, this model will be dropping to $229.99 and will be available in multiple color options from both retailers. Amazon could price match here as it is listing up to 44% off KitchenAid gear in its Black Friday ad, but there are no direct details.

More of the best Black Friday Home Goods:

From blenders and coffee makers to vacuums and much more, Black Friday is a great time to update any off your small aging appliances. Although if you’re invested in those hardcore Vitamix blenders that last a lifetime, we are expecting up to $75 off various models at Macy’s as well as up to 35% off at Amazon. These high-end machines can bring some incredible value when they go on sale, and we are expecting to see hundreds of dollars off this year. So keep an eye out for those. You’ll also find some additional deals we have plucked from the giant list of Black Friday 2019 ads down below.

If you’re in the hunt for some of the more intelligent gear for around the house, you’ll find all of the best options for smart home gear right here and go check out our favorite TV deals while you’re at it.

