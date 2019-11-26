Take your audiophile experience next-level, Schiit Magni 3 Amp now $74

Amazon is offering the Schiit Magni 3 Headphone Amp and Pre-Amp for $74 shipped. Regularly up to $119 at Amazon and currently available for $99 direct, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. If you take your audio seriously, this is one deal you’ll want to take a closer look at. Whether it’s powering your 300 Ohm headphones or to add a pre-amp to your speaker setup, the Magni 3 is one of the best in the price range. The Amazon best-seller sports a “current-feedback gain stage typically only found in very exotic designs that sell for more than 10x the Magni’s price.” It has 3 pre-amp outputs, switchable gain and an “exceptionally low noise floor.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Another deal we spotted at that would make for excellent alternative to today’s lead deal is the LOXJIE P20 Tube Headphone Power Amplifier. Currently down to $64 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, it is also well under its regular price of $100 and carries similarly solid ratings.

However, if you don’t need audiophile-grade reproduction, there are loads of already available Black Friday headphones deals you’ll want browse through. Not only are we seeing a wide selection of options from Sony and Skullcandy starting from $38, but all of the best Beats Black Friday deals are also live now. You’ll find all of those right here with deals starting from $80 and even more in our Black Friday deals hub.

Schiit Magni 3 Headphone Amp:

Designed to have low distortion, an exceptionally low noise floor, and switchable gain. Magni’s gain stage is an-all-new, fully discrete, high-speed, DC-coupled, current-feedback design. This current-feedback gain stage is typically only found in very exotic designs that sell for more than 10x the Magni’s price.

With its built-in time-delayed start-up and instant shut-down, there’ll be no glitches or pops through either headphones or speakers.

Use Magni 3 with any headphone from IEMs to hard-to-drive planar designs. With a full 2000mW into 32 ohms, Magni has tremendous reserves of power. 115VAC, USA Plug.

