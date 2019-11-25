Apple BeatsX, Powerbeats3, and Studio3 are all at Amazon lows, priced from $80

Amazon is offering the BeatsX Earphones for $79.95 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Target and Best Buy have them priced at just four cents more. That’s $20 off the going rate and is the first time we’ve seen them drop this low at Amazon. Whether you prefer the look of a wire between earbuds or simply want to save money, we have a BeatX deal here to save the day. These headphones feature up to 8-hour battery life and can be easily controlled thanks to having a built-in remote, perfect for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When battery is low, plug in for a mere 5 minutes to receive two hours of playback time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Beats headphones on sale.

BeatsX Earphones features:

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

What’s in the Box: BeatsX earphones, eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide, warranty card

