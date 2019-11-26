The ROLI Black Friday sale is now in full swing with most deals appearing at various retailers. Amazon is now offering the ROLI Seaboard Block Wireless Keyboard MIDI Controller for $244.97 shipped. This is the Black Friday price you’ll find at most major music retailers, B&H and direct. Regularly up to $350, it sells for closer to $300 at Amazon for the most part and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked all year. ROLI provides musicians with a unique way to play using 5D multi-touch/gesture support. The wireless controller will work with all of your virtual instruments but really shines when connected to MPE-enabled software gear. We found it to be an amazing experience in our hands-on review and it carries 4+ star ratings. More ROLI deals below.

ROLI Black Friday Sale

The ROLI Black Friday sale includes just about everything the music production gear company makes. Ranging from its affordable $200 controllers up to its pro-level Seaboards at $1,100, you’re looking at up to 50% off here and the most notable sale of the year. You’ll find more top picks down below and even more direct from ROLI.

However, outside of ROLI’s unique, rubbery multi-touch controllers, we are also tracking a massive collection of early Black Friday price drops on audio recording gear. You’ll find everything from MIDI keyboard controllers to over $1,000 off synthesizers, Moog gear, loads of accessories and more right here.

ROLI Black Friday sale coincides with the gigantic Guitar Center sale which is already live and producing solid offers. You can browse through the best of that right here and be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 deals hub for even more.

ROLI Seaboard Block:

Every movement is musical | shape sounds with 5D touch on the seaboard Block’s expressive surface. Strike, glide, slide, press and lift off with your fingers to bring your musical ideas to life

Explore a universe of sound | Seaboard Block pairs with desktop and mobile software that include hundreds of sounds, from strings and synths to drums and guitars. They’re all custom made for 5D touch

From stage to studio | perform with Seaboard Block on stage. Produce with it in your studio. Wireless and lightweight, Seaboard Block is a versatile controller that suits any musical set-up, anywhere

