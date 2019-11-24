Early Black Friday audio recording deals from $5: keyboards, mics, synths, more

After seeing a massive collection of rock-bottom holiday deals today, we are now tracking a number of notable early Black Friday music production gear price drops. Whether you’re an up and coming podcaster or looking to fill-out your growing home studio, there are plenty of Thanksgiving-worthy deals today. From Fender guitars and rare deals on Moog’s analog synth gear to recording accessories and microphones, seldom do we see this many price drops at one time in the music production/audio recording category. Head below for everything.

Microphones:

MIDI Keyboard Controllers:

Synthesizers:

Guitars and More:

In case you missed it previously, Guitar Center has already launched a massive early Black Friday sale alongside upcoming offers directly from Fender. And be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 hub as we are already seeing deals on everything else your studio needs including headphones, mix reference-worthy speakers and much more.

Novation Launchkey 61 MIDI Controller:

This latest generation of Launchkey is Novation’s most focused MIDI keyboard controller for Ableton Live. It’s the quickest and easiest way to produce and perform electronic music because it was designed specifically for the purpose. You just plug in via USB and the keys, faders, knobs and pads immediately give you hands-on control of your grid, instruments, effects and mixer. Of course, if you don’t use Ableton, it will map to other major music software too using InControl.

