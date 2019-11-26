Save 38% on the Meross Alexa + Assistant-enabled Garage Door Opener at $30

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $29.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $49, today’s offer is good for a $19 discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. IFTTT support enters as well, bringing a dose of automation into the picture for tying into the rest of your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 700 customers. More details below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

Now’s never been a better time to dive into becoming a smart home owner, with all the deals and whatnot. Whether you’re looking for some nifty multicolor lights, a deadbolt, video doorbell, or something else, our early Black Friday deals have you covered.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener! Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

