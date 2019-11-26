Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt is Amazon Key-ready at $178.50 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Century Trim for $178.46 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having launched earlier this year as the first Wi-Fi deadbolt compatible with Key by Amazon, Schlage’s Encode also integrates with Ring, Alexa, Assistant, and more. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 400 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Continue reading for more smart lock deals.

Update 11/26 @ 11:30pm: Amazon is offering the Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock (UL3-BT) for $128.16 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and is among the lowest offers we have tracked. This smart lock goes where others cannot thanks to its ability to replace a standard door handle instead of a deadbolt. Once installed, home owners will be able to gain entry with a passcode, fingerprint, smartphone app, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Ditch the Wi-Fi support from the Encode deadbolt and opt for the Z-Wave Plus-enabled Schlage Connect Smart Lock instead at $157.50. You’ll enjoy the same pin code entry and a similar design, but in place of Wi-Fi connectivity, it relies on Z-Wave. That makes it a great option for integrating with Ring Alarm and more.

If in-home delivery and the touchscreen design aren’t big selling points for you, consider August’s Smart Lock Pro, which is now on sale for $150 (Reg. $200). Or if you’re looking for other ways to expand your setup, we’re still seeing plenty of deals from LIFX, Nanoleaf, SmartThings, and Wemo.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

