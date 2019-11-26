PowerA’s Compact Metal Stand props up your Switch for just $9, more from $6.50

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Compact Metal Stand for Nintendo Switch in black for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having just dropped from $20, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, is $6 under previous price drops, and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, other versions of PowerA’s stands sell for $14 right now. Sporting a metal build quality, this stand features two points of articulation, which allows you to adjust its angle to fit various gameplay experiences. So whether you’re looking for a more convenient way to game at your desk, or want to step up the on-the-go Pokémon adventures, this stand is a notable solution. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon has its AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $6.36 Prime shipped. Down from the going rate of $8 or so, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new 2019 low. Going this route means you’ll ditch the metal build quality that’s present on the PowerA model. But this option is a little more compact though, so those with a tight everyday carry may be better served by Amazon’s in-house option.

Load up your Switch with some more titles by swinging by this morning’s early Black Friday game deals round up. We’re already seeing plenty of discounted games, even though the big shopping event is still a few days away.

PowerA Compact Metal Nintendo Switch Stand features:

Play and charge at home or on-the-go with this officially licensed Black Compact Metal Stand designed to hold the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode. Made of durable aluminum alloy, this stand features 2-point articulation for adjustable viewing angles. Anti-slip rubber pads keep the Nintendo Switch in place and prevent the stand from sliding. Its fold-away design fits right in your pocket or in the included drawstring travel bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!