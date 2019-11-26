Early Black Friday game deals: Collection of Mana, Death Stranding, many more

In today’s best game deals, while we are still waiting for the lion’s share of Nintendo Switch games to go on sale for Black Friday, we are seeing Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch down at $19.99 shipped at Best Buy. Regularly $40, Black Friday is bringing the lowest price we have ever tracked on the definitive Mana collection. Amazon’s $20 listing appears to be going in and out of stock. Initially unveiled this past summer, it includes the original Game Boy title, the SNES classic and marks the very first time the third game in the series (now known as Trials of Mana) was officially released stateside. Down below you’ll find a giant collection of Black Friday deals including Spider-Man GOTY, SEGA Genesis Classics, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More early Black Friday game deals:

Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more

Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!