Early Black Friday game deals: Collection of Mana, Death Stranding, many more

- Nov. 26th 2019 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, while we are still waiting for the lion’s share of Nintendo Switch games to go on sale for Black Friday, we are seeing Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch down at $19.99 shipped at Best Buy. Regularly $40, Black Friday is bringing the lowest price we have ever tracked on the definitive Mana collection. Amazon’s $20 listing appears to be going in and out of stock. Initially unveiled this past summer, it includes the original Game Boy title, the SNES classic and marks the very first time the third game in the series (now known as Trials of Mana) was officially released stateside. Down below you’ll find a giant collection of Black Friday deals including Spider-Man GOTY, SEGA Genesis Classics, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding and many more. 

More early Black Friday game deals:

Square Enix

