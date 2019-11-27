Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone XS Max Slim Clear Case $2 (80% off), more

Illusdesign_ESR (99% positive all-time feedback from 33,300+) via Amazon offers its iPhone XS Max Slim Clear Case for $2.20 Prime shipped when code OKUEHXVV has been applied at checkout. That’s 80% off its usual $11 price tag and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen on this case. Whether you can’t decide on which style of official case to grab for the iPhone XS Max, or just want an affordable way to protect your handset, today’s deal is hard to pass up. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against bumps and scrapes and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. You can also grab an iPhone XR version of the case for the same price with code BY74GKAM. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 265 customers.

Compatibility: Compatible with the 6.5″ iPhone Xs Max (Released in 2018). Only 1mm thin, this clear case won’t add bulk to your iPhone Xs Max. iPhone Xs Max TPU case provide better protection than hard PC/PP for the iPhone Xs Max’s glass back. Raised camera and screen edge to protect your iPhone Xs Max’s camera and screen from scratching. Microdot patterning will prevent the clinging “wet look”, keeping your iPhone Xs Max looking great.

