Amazon Marshall speaker sale up to $100 off: Stockwell II, Acton II, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Countdown, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Marshall speakers and headphones. You can now grab the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in burgundy for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal is up to $100 off the going rate, $50 below Best Buy’s sale price and the best we can find. Features include 20 hours of playback per charge, Bluetooth 5.0 with a 30-foot range, and the IPX4 water-resistant housing. Along with that vintage Marshall guitar amp look, it supports multi-host functionality so you can seamlessly switch between audio sources as well as 3 class D amplifiers to power its subwoofer and front/rear facing tweeters. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Marshall deals.

Also in today’s Amazon sale, you’ll find the Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker for $174. Regularly $230, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. You’ll pay a bit of premium on this particular model as it has Alexa built-in for a hands-free listening experience, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RCA, and 3.5mm inputs. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Marshall sale for deals from $70 right here.

However, we have even more notable Black Friday Marshall deals live right now including the Stanmore Bluetooth and Alexa models starting from $200. That’s on top of deep deals on Bose speakers at up to 50% off right here. You’ll find even more early holiday offers in our Black Friday deals hub.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you.

Stockwell II utilizes Blumlein stereo sound Construction for a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out.

Stockwell II comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.

