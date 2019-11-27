OXO’s Steel Conical Burr Coffee Grinder drops to $64 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Stainless Steel Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $63.99 shipped after you clip the $16 on-page coupon. Regularly $100 at Home Depot and elsewhere, today’s deal is $1 below our previous Amazon mention and the best price we can find. While we did see it drop to $60 at Kohl’s recently, it was a very limited and hard to come by offer. Featuring 40-millimeter stainless steel conical burrs, this model is a nice middle ground between the hardcore machines and extremely casual options. It has a one-touch start timer and its hopper can hold up to 0.75 pounds of coffee beans, while the ground container holds up to 12-cups of ready-to-brew joe at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While we are still tracking an amazing deal on the high-end Breville Smart Coffee Grinder for all hardcore enthusiasts, the rest of us will likely do just fine with the $64 model above. However, if that’s still a bit much for your casual morning routine, the KRUPS F203 Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder should do just fine. It goes for just under $14 Prime shipped right now (about $2 above the Amazon all-time low) and carries 4+ star ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

And if you’re looking for a machine to brew all this freshly ground coffee in, we have holiday deals on those too. The amazing Technivorm coffee makers are seeing very rare deals for Black Friday. We are also still tracking notable coffee maker deals from Keurig, Hamilton Beach and more from just $6.50 right here.

OXO Stainless Steel Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 pounds of Coffee beans

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

