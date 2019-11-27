Start streaming with these Blue Yeti + AC Origins bundles from $95

Focus Camera is offering the Blue Yeti USB Condensor Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Origins, Knox Studio Stand, Shock Mount, and Pop Filter in Gray or Red for $95 shipped. Upgrade to the Knox Professional Studio Stand with a Gray or Red microphone at $105 shipped. For comparison, the microphone and game alone go for $100 at Amazon, without the added stand, mount, or pop filter. All-in-all, you’re getting around $140 or so worth of gear here. The Blue Yeti is legendary when it comes to USB microphones. It offers multiple pickup patterns ranging from cardioid to interview mode, making it a great recording accessory. Plus, the free game will help you get started streaming on your very own Twitch channel. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if you are just looking for the most budget-friendly way to capture decent audio on your computer, there are many lower-cost options. This USB mic is just $30 shipped at Amazon and gets the job done quite well. So well, in fact, that over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have left an overall 4.4/5 star rating on it.

For other great gear to start your streaming career, we have several computers and other must-haves on sale. Swing by our roundup which is full of components, systems, and more.

Blue Yeti features:

Yeti USB microphone with gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output

Tri-capsule array—three condenser capsules inside can record and stream any situation

Plug ‘n play and Mac compatible

Perfect for Twitch streaming, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, Skype/VoIP calls and music recording

