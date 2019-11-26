While Black Friday itself is still a few days away, many retailers are already offering historically low prices on quite a few PC gaming products. One of our favorites is MSI’s Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/32GB/512GB at $1,399.99 shipped from Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. With a list price of $1,900, this is $500 off and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. Offering up Intel’s 9th generation i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 2060 graphics card, this computer is made to game. Not only that, but it’ll tackle content creation tasks just as well, making it a great all-around computer. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more early Black Friday PC gaming deals.

Other PC Gaming early Black Friday deals:

NZXT early Black Friday deals:

Our friends over at Glorious PC Gaming Race will be launching its Black Friday deals starting midnight ET on Black Friday itself. You’ll find the GMMK Keyboard with O-ring Switch Dampeners, Padded Wrist Rest, and an MX Switch Sample Pack for $85 from its regular $153 bundle price. Plus, the Model O and O- Bundle with your selection of mouse, a cord bungee, and g-skates will be $55 from $72. These two bundles are limited to 500 units, but the rest of the Glorious PC Gaming Race will be up to 60% off through Monday, 12/2.

Overkill Computers is currently offering its lineup of pre-built custom gaming PCs on sale from $1,346. You’ll find at least $100 off just about every pre-built machine that Overkill has to offer. All of these computers are built by hand in Overkill’s facility in Florida, and they offer 1-year warranties on all purchases. If you’re looking for the best custom-built computer (without having to pick the parts out yourself), Overkill has a great selection of computers to choose from.

This is just a taste of things to come for PC gaming this year, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all things Black Friday and Cyber Monday throughout the weeks to come.

MSI Gaming Laptop features:

MSI GS65 Laptop: Play your favorite games on this MSI Stealth gaming laptop. An Intel core i7 processor and 32GB of DDR4 RAM deliver seamless performance, while the 512GB solid-state drive provides adequate storage space. This MSI Stealth gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display for immersive viewing and two Dynaudio speakers for quality sound.

