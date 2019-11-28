Atari’s Flashback 8 Gold HD Console is great for retro gamers, $30 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Classic Console for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. This is down from its $65 list price, $50 going rate from third-parties at Amazon, and is the best available. Offering 120 built-in games, you’ll enjoy all of the retro classics that you grew up with. It includes two wireless controllers and can output 720p HD to your TV. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Atari Flashback 8 Gold Console features:

Atari Flashback 8 GOLD: HD classic console with built-in 120 games, including Atari 2600 greatest hits. Comes with two 2.4G wireless controllers and supports HDMI output (720P HD display). Play all of your favorite retro and classic games on this new plug-and-play Atari Flashback 8 Gold: HD Classic Console with Built-In Games, Black, AR3620. Easy set up with any TV.

