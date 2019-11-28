Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories from $6: controllers, docks, more

- Nov. 28th 2019 5:51 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $29 shipped on the Black/Red and Link Silhouette models. Regularly up to $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low on both colorways and is the best price we can find. You’ll find additional deals on other colors and designs below. Along with built-in motion controls, power LEDs, PowerA’s wireless Enhanced line provides that Nintendo Switch Pro controller feel for much less. The officially licensed gamepad also ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Accessories:

All of the best Black Friday console and controller deals are up for grabs along with the best price drops on games across all platforms. SonyMicrosoft and Nintendo all have thousands of digital titles on sale as well.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • Leeds for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

