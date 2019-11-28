[Update: More deals added] Black Friday Deal Hub: Apple, Google, TVs, smart home tech, fashion, more
We’ve finally made it, Black Friday week is upon us here at 9to5Toys. We’ve brought you all of the best ad leaks, shopping guides, and more in the lead up to Thanksgiving, but now it’s time for the main show. Over the next few days, we’ll be working around the clock to bring you the best Black Friday deals, all of which will show up in our guide and right here in this hub. Before you jump below to the deals, make sure you’re following us on Twitter, as that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best offers. Without further ado, here are the best Black Friday deals for 2019.
Black Friday means the best deals in tech
If you’ve been following along with our coverage of this year’s ad leaks and subsequent shopping guides, you know that this is shaping up to be one epic Black Friday. The deals have already started to roll in across just about every category, and we’ll be bringing you all of the best offers right here. First up, let us take a look at tech. Black Friday is synonymous with deals on specific products, like iPads (we’ve got those) and TVs (yep, those too), but we’re seeing more of a focus on smart home products than ever before. Check out the best Black Friday tech deals below.
Apple |
- Apple’s iPad Pro hits all-time low prices from $650 in both sizes
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad hits all-time low at $249
- Nearly every official Apple iPhone case is on sale from $24
- Every colorway of Apple Powerbeats Pro is on sale at Amazon for $200 (Save $50)
- Black Friday pricing hits MacBook Air, 16-inch MacBoo Pro, more up to $319 off
- Save up to $300 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers with deals from $200
- Apple Black Friday movie sale now live from $4
- HomePod drops to Black Friday price at $200 shipped (Reg. $299)
- T-Mobile offers up to $700 off iPhone 11 Pro/Max for Black Friday
- Save up to $700 on Apple’s Retina iMacs
- Santa is delivering Mac mini at $200 off for Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday deals arrive for Series 4/5, save up to $350
- Apple’s latest AirPods at Amazon all-time lows: 2nd Gen $129, Pro $235, more
- Save over 20% on iTunes gift cards with email delivery
- …and more!
Google/Android |
- [Update: $300 Target gift card] Google Pixel 4/XL $200 off, 3a $299, more
- Scoop up 20% in savings on Google Chromecast, now $28
- Google Pixel Slate m3 with keyboard case gets 55% discount to new low at $449
- Amazon shaves up to 40% off Diesel, Armani, and other smartwatches from $175
- Save $75 on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone at $275 + more deals from $120
- Save on TicWatch Smartwatches before Black Friday: Pro $187, more from $120
- Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Tablet has an Alexa dock, Atmos audio, more: $159 (New low)
- Save on the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup from $550 (Up to $318 off)
- …and more!
Smart Home and other tech |
- SanDisk’s Black Friday Gold Box at Amazon has new all-time lows from $16
- Amazon’s Black Friday Echo deals are now live: Dot $22, Show 5 $50, more
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming keyboards, headsets, mice, and much more from $8
- Black Friday HD/4K TV deals offer 50-inch 4K models at $150, more from $88
- Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb drops to Black Friday price at $35 (30% off)
- Expand your smart home before Black Friday: LIFX from $30, Nanoleaf kits, more
- Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles hit Black Friday prices from $139
- Black Friday pricing arrives on Eve HomeKit devices starting at $25, more from $13
- Lenovo Smart Clock beats the official Black Friday price: $34
- Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is at a new low of $899 (Reg. $1,100+), more from $19
- Arlo’s all-new Pro 3 Cameras get first price drops with up to $110 off
- …and more!
- Up to 30% off exclusive bundles on The Nanoleaf Shop
- Great deals on gifting packs: Buy one 9 panel starter kit, get the second for 50% off
- 15% to 30% savings on over 8 options for modular smart-lighting kits
Gaming and App deals abound for Black Friday
There’s plenty of gaming to go around this Black Friday, including notable deals on individual AAA titles, accessories, console bundles, and more. We’ll be continually updating this guide with all of the latest deals throughout Thanksgiving week, so be sure to keep it locked until your favorite deal pops. Below you’ll find all of the best offers on Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. There’s also plenty of iOS and Android apps and games to go around too, all of which are below.
- Nintendo Black Friday deals now live! Switch games, Joy-Con, and more
- Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is now live!
- Early Black Friday game deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more
- Arcade1UP machines up to $150 off: Final Fight, Galaga, Street Fighter, more
- PlayStation Plus under Black Friday price with 1-yr. for $39 (Reg. $60), more
- Sony Rose Gold PlayStation Headset hits holiday price at $69 (Reg. $100), more
- Adobe Elements software hits Amazon all-time lows from $60: Photoshop, more
- Pixelmator Photo for iPad now FREE for 24-hrs. only + Pro Mac version at 25% off
- Fantastical 2 Mac/iOS apps now 20% off for Black Friday with deals from $4
- Readdle Black Friday sale: iOS bundle, PDF Expert 2, and more (Up to 50% off)
- Black Friday Android apps from $1: Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO, many more
- …and more!
Limited 50% off with an additional $50 off on Miko 2 – $149 (Reg $399). The AI-Powered Robot for playful learning is its lowest price yet with promo code “9to5” exclusively for 9to5Toys readers. This brings savings to almost 65%.
- Tele-connect – video and audio chat functionality lets the parents call their child on Miko 2. Parents can maneuver Miko from their mobile devices
- Miko 2 can hold discussions with users on millions of topics – updates as your child learns and grows
Fashion, home goods, and more
- 50% discount brings the Philips Wake-up Light to a new all-time low at $52
- Instant Pot Multi-Cookers now starting from $49 for Black Friday + more
- Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event offers 40% off orders of $125+
- GAP’s Black Friday Event is bigger than ever! Score 60% off everything sitewide
- TOMS takes 30% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event with deals from $35
- Timberland’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save 30% off popular boots, more
- Hunter takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday Sale + free shipping
- Saks Off Fifth Black Friday Event takes up to 85% off sitewide: UGG, Cole Haan, more
- Clarks Black Friday Event offers 40% off your purchase + free shipping
- Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Outerwear, more
- Joe’s New Balance Black Friday Deals are live with prices from $8 shipped
- Home Depot launches its biggest DEWALT sale of the year with 35% off tools, more
- Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide + Vacuum Sealer: $99 ($70 off)
- …and more!
