Kano’s Computer Kit falls to new Amazon low at $50 (55% off), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Kit (2018 Edition) for $49.99 shipped. Having dropped from $110, today’s offer saves you 55%, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Kano’s Computer Kit is based around a Raspberry Pi and includes just about everything you need to assemble your own computer. While the focus of the kit is to learn coding skills, it also lets you browse the web, play plenty of games and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from just under 500 customers. More below.

Over at Microsoft’s official eBay storefront, we’re seeing another one of Kano’s popular coding kits on sale. Its Pixel Kit can be yours for $39.99 shipped, which is nearly 30% less than what you’d pay at Amazon right now and the best we’ve seen since June. This one is centered around creating pixel art and retro-like games and is a more affordable option that still packs all of the company’s charm and coding know-how. The best part is that when you’ve learned all you can from it, the kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk.

Check out our roundup of five favorite coding kits for the summer for additional options from Kano, as well as Sphero and more.

Kano Computer Kit features:

Let your child build and code a real machine with this Kano computer kit. Its Raspberry Pi 3 board with a quad-core Cortex processor and 1GB of RAM provides smooth operation, and the included wireless keyboard lets kids type codes and play the games they built. This complete Kano computer kit includes an 8GB SD card for external data storage.

