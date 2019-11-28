Fill out your workstation with Logitech speakers, keyboards, and more from $12

Amazon is rolling out some discounts on various Logitech gaming or productivity for Mac and PC with deals from $11.99 Prime shipped. One standout is on the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers for $49.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, today’s deal is good for a 50% discount, matches our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Logitech’s MX Sound speakers offer a unique design paired with high-end drivers for premium sound quality, alongside Bluetooth and more. If you’re still relying on your computer’s built-in speakers, these are a fantastic alternative that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can check out our review for a more in-depth look. Find more top picks from the sale down below from $12.

Other standouts from the Logitech sale include:

Those in search of some more hardcore gaming peripherals are in luck, as Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with plenty of options starting at $8.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers features:

Listen to music in your home office with these 12W RMS Logitech stereo speakers. They use built-in Bluetooth to stream playlists wirelessly via compatible devices, and they’re angled 10 degrees towards the listener for optimal sound. These Logitech stereo speakers have high-end drivers and port tubes that deliver balanced audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!