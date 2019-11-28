Become a drone pilot before Black Friday with these quadcopter deals from $90

Potensic is currently discounting a selection of its drones via the brand’s Amazon storefront when applying item specific codes. One of the more notable price drops today is on the Potensic D85 FPV GPS Drone for $119.99 shipped when code MJJXZO73 is applied at checkout. Usually selling for $240, today’s offer is good for a 50% savings, is $25 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. With an onboard 2K camera, this drone is an affordable route to take for getting started with aerial photography and the like. It sports built-in GPS capabilities, a 20-minute flight time, and more to assist in elevating your piloting skills. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 285 customers. Head below for more from $90.

Other notable Potensic drone deals:

D60 GPS Drone with 1080P Camera: $110 (Reg. $230) w/ code B8G559GW

(Reg. $230) T35 FPV Drone with 1080P Camera: $120 (Reg. $170) w/ on-page coupon + code 9ZC5KWX4

(Reg. $170) T18 FPV Drone with 1080P Camera: $90 (Reg. $130) w/ on-page coupon + code QTIUEHST

(Reg. $130)

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the DJI Osmo Pocket bundled with several official accessories for $285 ($474 value).

Potensic D85 FPV GPS Drone features:

2K camera with 130 FOV gives you a panoramic and smooth FPV view for taking photo and recording your inspiring moment ideal selfie drone. Action camera is compatible here. GPS accurate positioning system is stable; The Brushless motors featuring durable, lower consumption, flight dynamics up to 10M/s. Far remote control distance about 4900ft, 1600 to 2620ft transmission distance.

