Bundle DJI Osmo Pocket with several official accessories for $285 ($474 value)

Adorama’s official Rakuten storefront offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera bundled with four accessories for $285 shipped when promo code THANKS20 has been applied at checkout and you’re logged into a Rakuten account. Usually this bundle would run you $345, with today’s offer coming in at $25 under the sale price at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Included here you’ll find the DJI Osmo Pocket itself, alongside the companion Controller Wheel, Wireless Module, Accessory Mount, and a Samsung 32GB EVO microSD Card, which equates to an overall value of $474. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery-smooth footage with support for 4K at 60fps and the ability to capture 12MP stills. Throw in the rest of the accessories, and you’ll take your mobile recording to a new level. Over 590 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head over to DroneDJ for additional details.

More of a GoPro fan? Well you’re in luck, because right now we’re seeing two enticing bundles to kickstart your on-the-go recording capabilities. GoPro HERO8 Black is currently marked down to $350 and includes added accessories amounting to a $450 value. Or go with the HERO7 Black at $299 and get a 64GB microSD card and some other goodies.

DJI Osmo Pocket bundle features:

Take stunning photos and stable high-resolution videos with this DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera. Featuring a three-axis mechanical gimbal, this camera makes it easy to capture stable videos by automatically adjusting for hand movements. This DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera lets you take gorgeous panorama shots and capture footage in 4K resolution.

