Android smartphone deals abound at Amazon for Black Friday from $120

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off LG Android smartphones. Deals start at $159.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the LG G8 ThinQ 128GB at $399.99. That’s down from the usual $800 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. The LG G8 ThinQ is packed with notable specs, including a dual 16 and 12MP camera system with up to 8x zoom. The 6.1-inch QHD+ display is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB worth of internal storage. Ships with the latest Pie Android OS along with everything needed to get started with your new smartphone. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out the rest of Amazon’s LG deals here or hit the jump for more.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals also include up to 40% off Motorola Android smartphones. One standout for us is the Moto G7 64GB at $179.99. It typically sells for $250. This budget-friendly Android device delivers a 6.2-inch HD display, access to Alexa built-in, and dual 12 and 8MP cameras. It’s powered by USB-C, so you’ll be using the latest connectivity here to charge up. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Motorola Android deals on sale here and don’t forget we have plenty of Google Pixel deals to go around too for Black Friday.

LG G8 ThinQ features:

6.1″ QHD+ OLED FullVision display (3120 x 1440 ), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor (2.84+ GHz x 1 + 2.42+ GHz x 3 + 1.79+ GHz x 4)

16.0MP + 12.0MP dual rear-camera setup with OIS+ and Dual PDAF, 8.0MP front-facing camera with Story Shot & Makeup Pro

3,500 mAh non-removable battery with USB Type-C fast charging (wireless charging enabled, wireless charger sold separately)

