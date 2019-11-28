[Update: $300 Target gift card] Google Pixel 4/XL $200 off for Black Friday

Looking for Pixel 4? Amazon is now offering Black Friday pricing at $200 off both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with deals from $599. That’s the best price we’ve tracked on unlocked versions of Google’s latest device. Meanwhile, Target is now offering a $300 gift card with in-store activation.

Amazon offers Google Pixel 3 64GB for $349 shipped in unlocked condition. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Better Black Friday deals may be on the horizon, but those prices have yet to be confirmed. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. The larger Pixel 3 XL is also on sale for $449 , down from its regular $550 price tag. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. At this price, it offers some of the best value for your money in the mid- to upper-tier of smartphones available currently. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Looking for Pixel 3a? Best Buy has it for $200 on a payment plan with Verizon, besting early leaked Black Friday pricing by $99. Check out all the details right here.

Pixel 3 features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

