Black Friday Toothbrush/Whitestrips deals from $9: Oral-B, Sonicare, many more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off Philips electric toothbrushes as well as up to 40% off Oral B, Crest, Braun and Pantene products. One standout here is the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX9351/57) for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a $100 price drop, matching the Walmart Black Friday listing and the best price we can find. It has been almost exactly a year since we saw this one down this low directly at Amazon. On top of usuals like the 2-minute timer (length depends on setting), this model has a series of specific cleaning modes (Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean) and a QuadPacer. It ships with a premium travel case as well as the attractive charging glass. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. Head below for Black Friday electric toothbrushes, white strips, and more personal care items.

While you will find some notable shaver deals in the sale above, the lion’s share of the best offers can be found in our previous roundup. That includes the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver down at just $20 Prime shipped, plus even more from $60. While you’re getting fresh for the holidays, hit up our Fashion Guide and Black Friday roundup for all of the best apparel deals too.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

1 recommended brand by Dental Professionals

5 brushing modes for a customized experience: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean

2 minute timer and QuadPacer help ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

Includes charging glass and premium travel case to take your toothbrush on the go

