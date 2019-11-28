The day we have anticipated is here, Black Friday 2019, and the deals are coming in hot. This year’s discounts are some of the most notable we’ve ever seen. Even better, many stores include free delivery, too. So whether you’re looking for gift ideas in activewear or formal wear, there is a sale you will enjoy. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up a convenient guide of all of the best Black Friday 2019 Fashion Deals below.
Activewear:
- Nike’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off sale items with extra 25% off
- PUMA kicks off its Black Friday Deals with 30% off sitewide: Shoes, outerwear, more
- adidas offers up to 50% off Ultraboosts, more during its Black Friday Event
- The North Face Black Friday Sale cuts up to 25% off jackets, vests, more + free shipping
- Hunter takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday Sale + free shipping
- Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Outerwear, more
- Joe’s New Balance Black Friday Deals are live with prices from $8 shipped
- Under Armour Outlet takes extra 30% off orders of $50 + free shipping
- Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale gears up for cold weather w/ 25% off select styles
Casual and Formal wear:
- Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale cuts up to 50% off popular sunglasses
- Cole Haan’s Black Friday Fashion Sale takes 50% off popular styles + 30% off sitewide
- Sperry’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off over 250 styles: Boots, sneakers, more
- Fossil’s Black Friday Sale updates your accessories w/ 30% off + free shipping
- GAP’s Black Friday Event is bigger than ever! Score 60% off everything sitewide
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, more + free shipping
- Lacoste’s Black Friday Event cuts 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Banana Republic takes 50% off regular priced items during its Black Friday Sale
- Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event offers 40% off orders of $125+
- TOMS takes 30% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event with deals from $35
- COACH’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, briefcases, more
- Allen Edmonds Black Friday Sale starts now! Find shoes, belts, more under $150
- Levi’s Indigo Friday Early Access is live! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Express Black Friday Event is here! Score 50% off sitewide + free shipping
