DJI Mavic 2 Pro beats Black Friday pricing with our exclusive deals from $1,249

- Nov. 29th 2019 3:04 pm ET

Exclusive
Wellbots has been on a roll this week with exclusive offers for 9to5Toys readers, and now the retailer is back with discounts on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter. Applying code ABANDONEDCART30 at checkout brings the drone down to $1,349 shipped from its regular $1,729 price tag, beating other Black Friday prices by $30. Add on the Smart Controller for an extra $400. Using the aforementioned code also allows you to score the certified refurbished DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,249. That’s $130 off the refurbished going rate and the best we’ve tracked in months. Covered by Wellbots’ refurbished warranty policy. Mavic 2 Pro pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and more. Plus, a 20MP 4K camera and gimbal system upgrade your aerial photography game. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 500 customers and you can head over to DroneDJ for extra details.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro features:

  • Hasselblad 20MP UHD 4K Gimbal Camera
  • 1″ CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 Adjustable Aperture
  • 10-Bit Dlog-M + 10-Bit HDR Video
  • OcuSync 2.0 Transmission Technology
  • Up to 31 Minutes of Flight Time
  • Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing
  • Hyperlapse Time-Lapse Mode
  • Remote Controller Included

