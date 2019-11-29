Insta360’s ONE X 360 Camera drops to an Amazon low at $339, more from $148

Insta360 is taking to its Amazon storefront in order to offer some Black Friday discounts on its lineup of action cameras. One standout is on the Insta360 ONE X 360 for $339 shipped. Also available at B&H and for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $61 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Insta360 One X delivers 360-degree video recording at 50fps and thanks to a 5.7K sensor can capture 18MP stills, making it a fantastic option for exploring virtual reality-like content. Other standout features include flow state stabilization, third person view mode, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 375 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more information. Find additional deals down below from $148.

Capture 5.7K 360-degree video and 18.0MP photos with this Insta360 ONE X video camera. Two 200-degree lenses and dual microphones let you record wide-ranging angles and sounds, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology support wireless connectivity. This Insta360 ONE X video camera features a removable battery with up to 60 minutes of recording time and holds up to a 128GB microSD card.