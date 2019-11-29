Lenovo Smart Clock beats the official Black Friday price: $32 (Reg. up to $80)

Update: Now back in stock and down to $31.99 shipped when code BF20 has been applied at checkout.

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $33.99 shipped when code LEN6B has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Usually selling for $80, it has just received a price cut to $40 at retailers like Best Buy and B&H. Today’s offer is $6 under these Black Friday offers and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 240 customers and we found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.

Speaking of smart home displays, right now Amazon has some compelling offers on its Echo Show 5 bundled with various Ring Video Doorbells starting at $139. If you can live without Assistant, then these offers are definitely worth checking out.

For more ways to expand your smart home, Black Friday pricing has arrived on Eve HomeKit devices starting at $25 and we’re also seeing plenty of lighting accessories from Nanoleaf, LIFX, and more.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

