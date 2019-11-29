Streamers can deck out their gaming setup with Razer gear and more from $17

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of streaming devices and accessories by as much as 35% with deals starting at $17. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One deal that notably catches our eye is on the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Down from $85, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Outfit your battlestation with Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone and be ready to stream all of your gameplay. With a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 230 customers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.
Other notable streaming accessories include:
- Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Elgato Stream Deck: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Elgato Cam Link 4K: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Elgato Key Light: $150 (Reg. $200)
- and even more….
Don’t forget that we’re also seeing some notable discounts on various Razer gaming accessories and more from $10. There’s also another PC gaming Gold Box packed with discounts to check out from $12.
Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:
Super cardioid pickup pattern sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio. Built in shock mount dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities. Compact and sleek delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor
