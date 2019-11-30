NEOGEO Mini console starting from $50 + Pro bundle for $80 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack Console Bundle (USA Version) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140, we have seen it sell for between $100 and $120 over the last couple months with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes 2 controllers as well as an HDMI cable to play on the big screen. Much like the basic international version (on sale below), this one comes packed with 40 SNK classics like King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, Samurai Showdown, and much more. It also has on-board arcade style controllers as well as a 3.5-inch LCD display for on-the-go setups and the like. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for NEOGEO deals.

Newegg is also now offering the NEOGEO Mini console for $49.99 shipped. Regularly around $90 at GameStop and Amazon (currently $70), this is about $30 below the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. This one has the 3.5-inch LCD screen, on-board controls and an HDMI port. But you’ll to include your own cable and it does not come with $50 worth of NEOGEO mini gamepads like today’s lead deal.

We are still tracking loads of notable holiday deals on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles right here. In fact, GameStop is now throwing $25 gift cards on its Switch Lite offers, which are available in all colorways if you’re quick.

NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack Console Bundle:

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

NEOGEO mini’s arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

