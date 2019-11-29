It has already been an eventful year for Black Friday console deals to stay the least, but we aren’t done just yet. After seeing a giant selection of the best advertised Black Friday deals hit well ahead of schedule, things just keep getting better with additional promo codes, custom bundle configurations and more. There has never been a better time to buy a new console than right now. From the better battery Switch and Nintendo’s latest Switch Lite handheld to just about every configuration Sony and Microsoft offer, we have the best deals of the year on gaming consoles for you down below the fold.
Black Friday Console Deals Live Now!
While some of the early doorbuster offers may have come and gone as early as Wednesday evening, we still have some of the best Black Friday console deals live right now. If you’re quick, you’ll be able to score some of the highlights which include an incredible $119 offer on the 1TB Xbox One S All Digital, PS4 Pro at $100 off with a $25 gift card thrown in and some of the best Switch deals of the year.
Updating…
Xbox:
- Xbox One S All Digital 1TB $119 (Reg. $250)
- Login and use code THANKS20 or BF20
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition $149 (Reg. $250)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi $310 (Reg. $500)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 $310 (Reg. $500)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 $349 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S NBA 2K20 1TB $190 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi $199 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels $189 (Reg. $280)
- Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle $199 (Reg. $280)
- Xbox One S 1TB $200 (Reg. $350+)
- with 2 Wireless Controllers
- And 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate
- Xbox One Wireless Controller (multiple colors) $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Also at Walmart
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership $25 (Reg. $45)
- Also at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch:
- New model Nintendo Switch: $300 ($325 value)
- Incl. $25 Amazon credit
- Hit the “Extra Savings” button below the price
- New model Nintendo Switch $299 ($350 value)
- w/ code 19PREBF12
- Incl. Crash Team Racing + Nintendo Switch Online
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $300 ($365 value)
- Incl. $25 GameStop Gift Card
- In-store pickup only
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Shield $230 ($30 off)
- AmazonBasics Joy-Con Charging Dock: $12 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller $34 (Reg. $50)
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories from $6
PlayStation:
- PS4 Pro Glacier White 1TB + $25 GameStop GC $300 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB COD: Modern Warfare $300 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Pro Console $300 (Reg. $400)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Fortnite Neo $299 (Reg. $400+)
- DualShock 4 Controllers (multiple colors) $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Also at GameStop
- PlayStation Plus 1-year from $39 (Reg. $60)
- PS VR Mega Bundle $250 (Reg. $350)
- w/ Blood + Truth & Everybodys Golf Bundle
Beyond this year’s best Black Friday console deals, we are still tracking some of the most notable game deals of the year across all platforms. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have thousands of digital titles on sale as well. Here are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories from $6, the Poké Ball Plus at $20 (Reg. $40+) and the rest of this year’s best holiday gaming offers.
