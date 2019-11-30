Ninja 4-Qt. Air Fryer drops $59.50 (All-time low, Reg. $100+), more from $49

- Nov. 30th 2019 10:15 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF101) for $59.49 shipped after you add it to your cart. Same price available at Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. Regularly between $100 and $140 at both retailers, today’s deal is the best we have tracked and one of the most notable Black Friday/Cyber Monday air fryer deals we have seen thus far. Not only does it provide you with 4-quarts of frying basket, it can also roast and features a dehydrating function, unlike most of its competition. It has adjustable temperature settings, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday air fryer deals.

More Black Friday/Cyber Monday Air Fryers:

While many of the general home goods deals from yesterday are starting to sell out now, we are still tracking an impressive array of Instant Pot Multi-Cooker deals from $49. That’s on top Black Friday deals on the sought-after Anova sous-vide machines right here. Our Cyber Monday Guide is already starting to fill up so make sure you don’t miss any of the early offers.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

  • Now enjoy guilt free food; Air fry with up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods; Tested against hand cut, deep fried French fries
  • Wide Temperature Range: 105 degree Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat
  • 4 quart ceramic coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 2 pounds of French fries

