Best Black Friday home/kitchen deals from $5: Dash, Breville, Anova, many more

After seeing massive price drops on the entire Instant Pot lineup as well as Dyson gear and Anova cookers, it’s time to look at everything else. From air fryers and egg cookers to indoor grills, sandwich makers, and food processors, just about anything your kitchen arsenal could need is on sale today. You’ll find a large collection of the best Black Friday home goods deals from brands like Dash, Hamilton Beach, Breville, Rachael Ray, Cuisinart and many more starting from $5 down below.

Black Friday Home Goods/Kitchen Deals:

As we mentioned above, if you need it, it’s almost certainly on sale today. Our Black Friday deals hub is constantly being updated with the best offers on items for around your house (and everything else for that matter), while our Home Goods Guide is jam-packed full of notable offers on small kitchen appliances, vacuums and much more.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker:

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash deluxe air fryer uses air crisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

3 QUART CAPACITY: the perfect appliance for picky eaters, families, entertaining, or those who have busy schedules. 3 Qt basket is compact, and makes a variety of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes

