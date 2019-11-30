Save $50 when you spend over $100 on holiday lights, trees, and more at Target

Thanksgiving has come and gone and that means we can officially all turn our attention to Christmas. Target’s latest promotion has the same mindset, as right now when you spend $100 on select holiday trees, lights, decorations, and more, you’ll save $50. Price will be reflected at checkout. REDCard members will net an extra 5% off, as well. So whether you’re looking for an artificial tree, or lights and ornaments to cover a real one, this promotion is a great way to deck the halls on a budget. Shop the entire collection of festive decor right here or head below for more.

Target’s sale covers pretty much all of the bases on your holiday decorating needs, from lights and ornaments to outdoor inflatable displays and more. Those who are looking to bring home an artificial tree are also in luck, as not only are they eligible for this offer, but Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of them starting at $15. Don’t forget to swing by the rest of the sale right here.

That’s not the only promotion you’ll find going on right now at Target, as shoppers can get 20% off a future purchase when spending $50 or more.

Terms and conditions:

Offer valid through December 1, 2019 at 11:59pm PT or while promotion lasts.

$100 qualifying purchase calculated after all other discounts.

Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus, 3rd Party Partners, food, candy, beverage, Bullseye’s Playground, Hearth & Hand, Google Home, Wemo and clearance. -StrawMan86

